Deepti Sharma Stars as London Spirit Clinch Maiden Women's Hundred Title

India's all-rounder Deepti Sharma delivered a match-winning performance as the London Spirit secured their first-ever Women's Hundred title with a four-wicket victory over the Welsh Fire at Lord's.
In a captivating final, Deepti made significant contributions with both bat and ball. She first took a crucial wicket, conceding just 23 runs, and later scored a brisk 16 from 16 balls, including the decisive six off Hayley Matthews. This winning shot was met with jubilant celebrations as Deepti and England's Charlie Dean embraced, marking a poignant moment of sportsmanship.
The victory was particularly sweet for Deepti, who had previously been involved in a controversial incident with Dean during the 2022 ODI series between India and England. Two years ago, Deepti's run-out of Dean at the non-striker's end sparked debates about the spirit of the game. However, in this final, both players came together to celebrate a historic win for the London Spirit.
The London Spirit restricted Welsh Fire to 115 for 8 in their 100 balls, thanks to notable bowling performances from Eva Gray (2/26), Sarah Glenn (2/17), and Tera Norris (1/18). The Welsh Fire’s innings was anchored by Australia's Jess Jonassen, who scored a resilient 54 off 41 balls.
In response, Georgia Redmayne played a pivotal role with a steady 34 off 32 balls. Contributions from Heather Knight (24) and Danielle Gibson (22) further propelled the chase, despite a challenging spell from Shabnim Ismail, who claimed three wickets for 24 runs.
Ultimately, Deepti Sharma’s powerful six sealed the match and secured the London Spirit’s maiden title in the Women's Hundred, capping off a thrilling final with a memorable finish.