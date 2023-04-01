IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals (DC) Squad, Next Match with Date, Venue, Time, and Result

Delhi Capitals, who have yet to win their first IPL trophy, will kick off their IPL 2023 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1, 2023. However, they will be without their regular captain Rishabh Pant, who was involved in a serious car accident and sustained injuries. As a result, Australian batter David Warner has been named as the new skipper for the upcoming season.

The BCCI recently conducted an auction for IPL 2023, where all-rounder Sam Curran became the most expensive player, with Punjab Kings acquiring him for a staggering INR 18.50 crore. Mumbai Indians also set a new record by acquiring Cameron Green for INR 17.50 crore, making him the second most expensive player in IPL auction history. The 16th edition of the tournament will feature 10 teams and will follow the usual "Home and Away" format, with the first match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans scheduled for March 31. Here, we will take a look at the upcoming matches of the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023.