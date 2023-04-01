IPL 2023 CSK Squad, Next Match with Date, Venue, Time, and Result

Chennai Super Kings, the four-time IPL champions, will take on the defending champion Gujarat Titans in their opening match on March 31st, marking their first appearance in the IPL 2023 season after finishing 9th in the 2022 Points Table. The BCCI recently held an auction for IPL 2023, in which all-rounder Sam Curran became the most expensive player after Punjab Kings signed him for INR 18.50 crore.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians surpassed their previous record and acquired Cameron Green for INR 17.50 crore, making him the second most expensive player in IPL auction history. The tournament will feature 10 teams in its usual "Home and Away" format, with the first match scheduled between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on March 31st. Here, we will take a look at the upcoming matches for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023.