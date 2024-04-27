Delhi Capitals Edge Out Mumbai Indians in Thrilling Encounter at Arun Jaitley Stadium

"The game is getting tighter by the day. What used to take a couple of overs to change is now happening in just a few balls. Given the intense pressure on the bowlers in such games, we've backed ourselves to adapt. Reflecting on our performance, there were moments where we could have been more aggressive, particularly during the middle overs. With a left-arm spinner like Axar Patel bowling, our left-handed batters could have taken more chances, which unfortunately we missed out on due to a lack of game awareness. Jake Fraser-McGurk's batting was truly impressive. He displayed maturity by selecting the right balls to attack, taking calculated risks, and utilizing the field effectively. It's a testament to the fearlessness of youth. As for the decision to bowl first, I wouldn't change it," said Pandya.