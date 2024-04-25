IPL 2024: RCB Ends Losing Streak with Convincing Win Over SRH

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) broke their six-match losing streak in style, securing a commanding 35-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Opting to bat first after winning the toss, RCB posted a formidable total of 206/7, propelled by a blazing half-century from Rajat Patidar, who scored a quickfire 53 off just 20 balls. Patidar's aggressive innings provided the much-needed impetus to RCB's batting lineup.
In response, SRH struggled to chase down the target, losing wickets at regular intervals. Despite contributions from Abhishek Sharma and Pat Cummins, SRH fell short, managing only 171/8 in their allotted 20 overs.
RCB's bowlers, led by Swapnil Singh and Karn Sharma, delivered crucial breakthroughs, restricting SRH's batting order and sealing the victory for their team.
The win not only ended RCB's losing streak but also instilled confidence in the team as they aim to revive their season with more victories in the upcoming matches.