Shane Watson Hospitalised After Getting Hit in Face with Ball At Nets Practice

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson who is currently serving the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) as assistant coach has been taken to Excel Care Hospital after suffering an injury during nets practice at the Barsapara stadium on Saturday.

According to sources, Watson was accidentally hit in the face by a cricket ball during a training session at the Barsapara stadium this afternoon.

It is still unclear whether the former Australian all-rounder will undergo any surgery or not.

Earlier, Watson along with head coach Ricky Ponting and franchise mentor Sourav Ganguly addressed a press conference here in Hotel Radisson Blu in the afternoon hours on Friday.

More details awaited.