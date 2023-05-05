Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023: Match 50, timings, and more

It's going to be an exciting match between the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore as they face off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 6th. With RCB currently sitting in fifth place on the IPL Points Table and Delhi Capitals at the bottom, both teams are desperate for a win to keep their hopes alive for qualifying for the playoffs. In their last game, RCB won against the Lucknow SuperGiants and will be looking to continue their winning momentum. However, the Delhi Capitals are also coming off a win against the Gujarat Titans but will need to work on improving their batting performance, which has been lacklustre without Rishabh Pant. The game promises to be a thrilling battle between two teams looking to secure their spot in the IPL playoffs.