Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023: Match 50, timings, and more

It's going to be an exciting match between the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore as they face off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 6th. With RCB currently sitting in fifth place on the IPL Points Table and Delhi Capitals at the bottom, both teams are desperate for a win to keep their hopes alive for qualifying for the playoffs. In their last game, RCB won against the Lucknow SuperGiants and will be looking to continue their winning momentum. However, the Delhi Capitals are also coming off a win against the Gujarat Titans but will need to work on improving their batting performance, which has been lacklustre without Rishabh Pant. The game promises to be a thrilling battle between two teams looking to secure their spot in the IPL playoffs.
Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 50, IPL 2023
Date and Time: May 6, 2023, Saturday, 07.30 PM IST
TV: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Jio Cinema
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch is renowned for helping spinners throughout the game. As the game goes on, the pitch tends to slow down while the new ball comes onto the bat nicely and the strokeplay is relatively simpler. The venue's first innings average is between 160 and 175 points.
With temperatures predicted to range between 24 and 36 degrees Celsius, Delhi will have perfect conditions for a game of cricket.
David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, and Khaleel Ahmed
Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood