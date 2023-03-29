Deo Hah Open Karate Championship to be Held in Guwahati

The first-ever Deo Hah open Karate Championship will be held from April 1 to April 3 at Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phukan Indoor Stadium, Guwahati under the auspices of Unified Karate Guild and Assam State Karate Association.

The competition is organized with the message of promoting and disseminating the state bird of Assam Deo Hah and conserving the environment.

The tournament will be held in Sub-junior, Cadet, Junior and Senior categories with a total prize money of Rs 6.75 lakh. The tournament has already registered 2,000 athletes from across the country.

Apart from this, team Kata, team Kumite and open Kumite, which events have not been held in Assam for a long time, will be held again at the Karate Championship. The president of Assam State Karate Association and MLA Diganta Kalita said that each medal winner of the competition will be presented a sapling in addition to the prize money to raise environmental awareness.