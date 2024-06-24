Historic Moment for Assam: Riyan Parag's Selection to Indian T20 Squad Sparks Joy and Pride
The cricketing community of Assam and the Northeast is buzzing with excitement and pride as Riyan Parag becomes the first male cricketer from the region to be selected for the Indian senior team. His inclusion in the T20 squad for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe marks a significant milestone in the history of Northeast Indian cricket.
Riyan’s father, Parag Das, expressed immense pride and gratitude. "This is very good news for Assam and the Northeast as, since 1947, no one from the region has had the chance to play for the senior Indian team. This is the news of the day. I urge the people of Assam and the Northeast to bless him for the upcoming series with Zimbabwe and pray for his future career. Riyan is very calm and composed; we are more excited about his selection. Currently, he is in Nagpur for his preparation and will probably head to Mumbai next for the practice session. The last IPL season was very challenging for his career. However, he made a strong comeback through domestic cricket, breaking two records recently, which will boost his morale," said Parag Das.
Mithoo Barooah Das, Riyan’s mother, also shared her joy and pride. "I feel proud to be the mother of Riyan. I am blessed to be his mother. Domestic cricket and IPL have paved the way for him; otherwise, this wouldn’t have been possible. It’s all his dedication and hard work. I cannot express in words how strictly he follows his work ethics. I am also proud to be the life partner of Parag Das, who has given all his important time as a father to build up Riyan’s career. This is not usual in our Assamese society. Parag has given him the belief that he can play for Team India by practicing in the state," said Mithoo Barooah Das.
The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) also celebrated Riyan’s achievement, sharing their congratulations on social media. "Congratulations to Riyan Parag on his selection to India’s T20 squad for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe! Riyan’s inclusion in the squad marks a historic moment, as he becomes the first male cricketer from Assam to achieve this milestone. This is a moment of immense pride for the entire Assam cricket community. ACA President Shri Taranga Gogoi, ACA Secretary Shri Tridib Konwar, and members of the Apex Council extend their warmest congratulations and best wishes to him," it stated on his 'X' handle.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Riyan Parag, saying, "This is the best news of the day! Our very own Assam boy becomes the first cricketer from the Northeast to join the 'Men in Blue' club. Dear Riyan, many congratulations on becoming part of Team India’s T20 International series against Zimbabwe. This is a watershed moment for sports in Assam. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure several more youngsters from our state can take up sports as a full-time profession."
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also lauded Riyan’s selection. "It is a matter of great pride that Riyan Parag has been included in the Indian Cricket Team for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe. Riyan Parag creates history and becomes the first male cricketer from Assam to be selected for the Indian Cricket Team. His hard work and dedication have truly paid off. My best wishes to Riyan Parag for a wonderful tour and a bright future," Sonowal said.
This landmark achievement by Riyan Parag is not just a personal triumph but a significant moment of inspiration for aspiring cricketers in Assam and the entire Northeast region.