Historic Moment for Assam: Riyan Parag's Selection to Indian T20 Squad Sparks Joy and Pride

Riyan’s father, Parag Das, expressed immense pride and gratitude. "This is very good news for Assam and the Northeast as, since 1947, no one from the region has had the chance to play for the senior Indian team. This is the news of the day. I urge the people of Assam and the Northeast to bless him for the upcoming series with Zimbabwe and pray for his future career. Riyan is very calm and composed; we are more excited about his selection. Currently, he is in Nagpur for his preparation and will probably head to Mumbai next for the practice session. The last IPL season was very challenging for his career. However, he made a strong comeback through domestic cricket, breaking two records recently, which will boost his morale," said Parag Das.