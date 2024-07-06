Dismal Defeat For India In Riyan's First Outing

India lumbered to a dismal defeat against Zimbabwe in the first of the five-match T20 series. Chasing a low total, India were dismissed for 102 as a young lineup featuring several newcomers failed to impress on Saturday.
Batting first, Zimbabwe managed to put up 115 on the board losing nine wickets. Clive Madande top scored with 29 runs followed by Dion Myers (23), Brian Bennett (22) and Wesley Madhewere (21).
The Indian bowlers, especially Ravi Bishnoi, ran riot in the first innings. Bishnoi picked up four wickets, while Washington Sundar chipped in with two, and Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan ended with a wicket apiece.
Having curtailed the Zimbabwe innings, the Indian batters would have thought it would be an easy win. However, the outcome of the match will leave them stunned. Abhishek Sharma, who impressed in the IPL, was dismissed without troubling the scorers.
Shubman Gill, who is captaining the young side, managed to score 31 runs before departing. Apart from him, only Washington Sundar managed to put up a fight as the Zimbabwe bowling attack tore through the young lineup.
Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza ended with three wickets, while Tendai Chatara picked up two. In the end, the Chevrons restricted the Men in Blue for 102, winning the match by 13 runs.
Riyan Parag, who also debuted in the match to become the first Assamese cricketer to represent the men's national team, lasted only three balls picking up two runs in a dull outing for him.