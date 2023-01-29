Djokovic Wins 10th Australian Open To Equal Nadal's Record

Sublime Novak Djokovic put up a dominant show against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece to win the men's singles final match 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) here at the Rod Laver Arena to claim the record-extending 10th Australian Open title. With this victory, the Serbian tied Rafael Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam crowns.

With his victory over Tsitsipas, the 35-year-old returned to the top spot in the ATP Rankings for the first time since last June. Djokovic defeated Tsitsipas, who would have taken the top spot himself with a win in Sunday's final, to record his 10th straight tour-level victory. Djokovic will now replace Carlos Alcaraz as World Number 1.

Despite Tsitsipas saving two break points from 15/40 to hold for 1-1 in the first set, Djokovic's customarily reliable and accurate groundstrokes dominated the early going. The Greek was unable to duplicate the escape in the fourth game, when Djokovic secured the sole break of the set, as he repeatedly applied pressure to Tsitsipas' backhand.