IPL 2023: Learn the DRS Rules about to be applied this year

The IPL 2023 tournament will follow the established rules for the Decision Review System (DRS) used in other cricket tournaments. The process for a DRS review involves several fixed steps followed by the third umpire.

The challenging team has 15 seconds after the on-field umpire gives the decision to decide whether or not to opt for a DRS review.

The fielding captain or the batsman declared out must signal a "T" sign to the on-field umpire to review the decision.

If the request is made after the 15-second time limit, the umpires will decline the request.

Players are not permitted to query an umpire about any aspect of the decision before requesting a review.

Before proceeding with the replays using Hawk-Eye, Ultra-Edge/Real-Time Snicko (RTS), and HotSpot technologies, the third umpire first determines whether the delivery is legal.

In cases of lbw or an appeal for a catch, Ultra-Edge/RTS and HotSpot are used to determine whether the ball has struck the bat.

HotSpot detects heat caused by the interaction of the bat and ball, resulting in a spot on the bat.

When the ball is close to the bat, Ultra-Edge/RTS uses sound to indicate a deviation or spike.