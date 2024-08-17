Durand Cup 2024: Kolkata Derby Between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal Abandoned

The highly anticipated Durand Cup Group A match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC, scheduled for Sunday at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, has been abandoned due to security concerns arising from ongoing protests in the city.
The decision to cancel the match came in light of widespread unrest following the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College. The Kolkata Police, citing security challenges, advised against proceeding with the fixture.
An official statement from the Durand Cup Organizing Committee confirmed, “The final Group A fixture between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Emami East Bengal FC, scheduled to be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on August 18, 2024, at 7:00 PM, stands abandoned.”
In the aftermath of the cancellation, both teams will be awarded one point each, and ticket holders are expected to receive full refunds. Discussions are underway regarding the relocation of remaining Durand Cup matches from Kolkata to alternative venues, with Jamshedpur being considered as a potential site.
The decision reflects the serious impact of the recent protests, which have seen the Indian Medical Association call for a nationwide strike to protest the tragic incident involving their colleague.
East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, two of the most successful clubs in Durand Cup history, have both advanced to the quarterfinals despite the abandonment of this crucial fixture. Mohun Bagan leads the tournament with 17 titles, while East Bengal has claimed the trophy 16 times.
Historically, the Kolkata derby has been a highlight of the tournament, with East Bengal holding a slight edge over Mohun Bagan in their previous encounters. The last edition of the Durand Cup saw Mohun Bagan clinch the title, adding to their record number of victories.