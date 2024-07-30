Grand Opening Ceremony Kicks Off Kokrajhar Chapter of 133rd Durand Cup

The 133rd edition of the Durand Cup's Kokrajhar Chapter began with a spectacular opening ceremony and an exhilarating inaugural match, captivating the football-loving city of Kokrajhar.
The event was graced by several dignitaries, including Shri Lalnghinglova, Hon'ble Minister of State for Sports and Youth Services Department, Govt of Mizoram, Lotay Tshering, former Prime Minister of Bhutan, Pramod Boro, CEM BTC, Air Marshal SP Dharkar, AOC-in-C, Eastern Air Command, and Lt Gen RC Tiwari, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, among other civil and military officials.
A crowd of 10,000 football enthusiasts filled the SAI Stadium to witness the grand opening. The ceremony featured thrilling aerial displays such as helicopter flypasts, parachute jumps, and paramotor exhibitions by the Indian Armed Forces, adding a military flair to the occasion. Cultural performances by Chenda drummers, Chhau dancers, Bhangra artists, and a Bodo cultural troupe added vibrant colors and festive energy to the event.
Pramod Boro, CEM, BTR, addressed the crowd, praising the Armed Forces for their spectacular show and for bringing the Durand Cup back to Kokrajhar for the second consecutive year. He highlighted the event's significance in showcasing the rich history, culture, and spirit of sports and adventure in the Bodoland Territorial Region.
Lalnghinglova, Minister of State for Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Mizoram, also spoke at the event, emphasizing the region's rich sports culture and extending his best wishes to all participating teams. He highlighted the Indian Army's role in nation-building and promoting sports as a tool for youth empowerment.
The inaugural match was a thrilling contest between local favorites Bodoland FC and North East United FC. North East United FC emerged victorious with a score of 2-0, thanks to goals from Jithin and Ankith. The next match is scheduled for August 3, 2024, when Odisha FC will play against BSF FT at the same stadium.