Durand Cup 2024: Last Gasp Winner Sets Up Bengaluru-Mohun Bagan Semifinal

Scheduled to be held in Kolkata, the match has now been shifted to Shillong. "In response to overwhelming requests from supporters of both these teams, and in recognition of the traditional significance of the chosen venue as a stronghold of support for these clubs, we have decided to relocate the semifinal match between Northeast United FC and Shillong Lajong FC to Shillong and reschedule it one day later, i.e. 26 August,” the organisers announced on Thursday.