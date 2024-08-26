Durand Cup 2024: NEUFC Storms Into Final With 3-0 Win Over Shillong Lajong

NorthEast United secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Shillong Lajong in the Durand Cup 2024 semifinal at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong, on Monday, advancing to their first-ever final in the tournament. This win marks an improvement from their 2023 performance, where the team bowed out in the semifinals.
Thoi Singh opened the scoring in the 13th minute, capitalizing on a swift counterattack. Moroccan forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie's clever backheel flick set up Jithin MS, who delivered a precise cross into the box, allowing Thoi to slot home with a sliding finish.
Around 20 minutes later, Ajaraie added his name to the scoresheet. Initially flagged offside, referee Crystal John overturned the decision after consulting with his assistant, awarding the goal.
In the final moments of the match, substitute Parthib Gogoi sealed the victory with a brilliant solo effort, cutting in from the left flank and curling a shot past the goalkeeper to make it 3-0.