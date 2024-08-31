Durand Cup Final: NEUFC Eye Historic Maiden Trophy Against MBSG

Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan will be the stage for the 133rd Durand Cup final on Saturday at 5:30 PM IST, where defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will face NorthEast United FC (NEUFC).
The much-anticipated showdown sees the Mariners chasing a record-extending 18th title, while the Highlanders seek their first-ever Durand Cup trophy.
Both teams had different journeys to the final. MBSG had to dig deep in their semifinal against Bengaluru FC, overcoming a 2-2 draw and triumphing 4-3 in a tense penalty shootout. This followed a similarly dramatic quarterfinal victory over Punjab FC, where MBSG also won on penalties after a goalless draw.
In contrast, NorthEast United FC cruised through the knockout stages, defeating Indian Army 2-0 in the quarterfinals and then blanking Shillong Lajong FC 3-0 in the semifinals. The Highlanders have been clinical throughout the tournament, boasting an all-win record in the group stages, scoring 10 goals and conceding just one.
The last time these two teams faced each other was during the 2023/24 Indian Super League (ISL) season, where Mohun Bagan outclassed NEUFC with a 4-2 win. NEUFC’s Tomi Juric opened the scoring from the penalty spot, but MBSG roared back with goals from Liston Colaco, Jason Cummings, Dimitri Petratos, and Sahal Abdul Samad to secure victory. Juric’s second goal brought NEUFC level at one point, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Mariners.
Saturday’s final will be a tactical face-off between two experienced Spanish coaches—Jose Molina for MBSG and Juan Pedro Benali for NEUFC. Molina, despite the defensive frailties exposed in the semifinals, remains confident in his side.
“NorthEast is a very good team. They have good wingers, but we are confident in our boys. We will give our best on the pitch,” said Molina, acknowledging NEUFC’s threat.
Benali, on the other hand, sounded excited and determined: “It’s fantastic to play in front of such an amazing crowd in Kolkata. We have nothing to lose. We have played good football and will give our best.”
MBSG will once again look to Vishal Kaith, their in-form goalkeeper who has been instrumental in their knockout-stage victories, saving crucial penalties in both quarterfinals and semifinals. The star-studded attacking line of Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, Greg Stewart, and Liston Colaco will be key for MBSG, while midfielders Anirudh Thapa and Sahal Abdul Samad will need to maintain control against a well-organized NEUFC side.
NEUFC, led by captain Michel Zabaco and Moroccan defender Hamza Regragui, have conceded just one goal throughout the tournament. In attack, the Highlanders will rely on Guillermo Fernandez and Jithin MS, both joint top-scorers for the club with four goals each. Fernandez, with vast European experience, will look to exploit MBSG's defensive vulnerabilities.
MBSG’s biggest concern will be the fitness of captain Subhasish Bose, who was forced off with an injury in the semifinal. The Mariners’ defense looked vulnerable after Bose’s departure, conceding two quick goals. Though Bose participated in light training on Friday, it is unclear whether Molina will risk starting him in the final.
As both teams gear up for the final, MBSG will look to capitalize on the home advantage, with over 30,000 fans expected to support them. However, Benali’s NEUFC side, which has showcased tactical brilliance and defensive solidity, should not be underestimated.
“We are here to give 100% and win the trophy,” said NEUFC captain Zabaco confidently. “They are a very good team, but we will stick to our game plan and come away with a win.”
Whether it’s MBSG’s quest for their 18th title or NEUFC’s dream of lifting the Durand Cup for the first time, this final promises to be an enthralling contest. With extra-time and penalties in play, the stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to the 2024 Durand Cup.