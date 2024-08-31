Durand Cup Final: NEUFC Eye Historic Maiden Trophy Against MBSG

The last time these two teams faced each other was during the 2023/24 Indian Super League (ISL) season, where Mohun Bagan outclassed NEUFC with a 4-2 win. NEUFC’s Tomi Juric opened the scoring from the penalty spot, but MBSG roared back with goals from Liston Colaco, Jason Cummings, Dimitri Petratos, and Sahal Abdul Samad to secure victory. Juric’s second goal brought NEUFC level at one point, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Mariners.