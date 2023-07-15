Durand Cup Trophies Unveiled For Three-Day Tour of Host City Guwahati

The football tournament is all set to kick-off on August 3, 2023, with Guwahati hosting nine matches, with a Northeast derby between local side Northeast United FC (NEUFC) and debutants Shillong Lajong scheduled as the first game on the evening of August 4, 2023. All games, including one quarter final knockout game will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. The finals are scheduled for September 3, 2023 in Kolkata. Guwahati will be playing host to the Durand Cup for the second year running.