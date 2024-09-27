Dwayne Bravo Named KKR Mentor Hours After Announcing Cricket Retirement

Bravo’s new role was unveiled shortly after he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket through a heartfelt social media post.

In his message, he reflected on his lifelong dedication to the sport: “Today is the day I say goodbye to the game that has given me everything. From the age of five, I knew this was what I wanted to do—this was the sport I was destined to play. I had no interest in anything else, and I dedicated my entire life to you. In return, you gave me the life I dreamed of for myself and my family. For that, I can’t thank you enough,” he shared on Instagram.