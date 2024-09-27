Dwayne Bravo Named KKR Mentor Hours After Announcing Cricket Retirement

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been appointed as the mentor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
This announcement comes in the wake of Gautam Gambhir's departure from the position, as he was appointed head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team in July.
Bravo’s new role was unveiled shortly after he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket through a heartfelt social media post.
In his message, he reflected on his lifelong dedication to the sport: “Today is the day I say goodbye to the game that has given me everything. From the age of five, I knew this was what I wanted to do—this was the sport I was destined to play. I had no interest in anything else, and I dedicated my entire life to you. In return, you gave me the life I dreamed of for myself and my family. For that, I can’t thank you enough,” he shared on Instagram.
Although Bravo's farewell season in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) was curtailed due to an injury, he remains a formidable figure in T20 cricket, holding the record as the leading wicket-taker with 631 dismissals across 582 matches.
KKR’s CEO, Venky Mysore, expressed his enthusiasm regarding Bravo’s appointment: “DJ Bravo joining us is an exciting development. His relentless drive to win, along with his vast experience and deep knowledge, will greatly benefit our franchise and players. We’re also pleased that Bravo will be involved with our other franchises globally, including CPL, MLC, and ILT20.”
Bravo himself shared his excitement about this new chapter, stating, “I’ve been part of the Trinbago Knight Riders for the last 10 years in the CPL. Having played for and against the Knight Riders in various leagues, I have a lot of respect for how they operate. The owners’ passion, the professionalism of the management, and the family-like environment make it a special place. This is the perfect platform for me as I transition from playing to mentoring and coaching the next generation of players.”
At 40 years old, Bravo’s cricketing journey has been remarkable. He first announced his retirement from international cricket in 2018 but made a brief return in 2019 to prepare for the 2020 T20 World Cup. He ultimately retired again in 2021, and now he embarks on a new role that promises to shape the future of aspiring cricketers at KKR.