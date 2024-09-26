Shakib Al Hasan Retires From T20Is, Kanpur Test to Be Last If....

In a poignant announcement on Thursday, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan declared his immediate retirement from T20 Internationals.
He further indicated that if the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) does not arrange a farewell match for him at home, the upcoming second Test against India will mark his final appearance in international cricket.
Shakib (37), who has represented Bangladesh in 129 T20Is, will play his last international match during the Champions Trophy, which is expected to be held in the UAE and Pakistan.
Reflecting on his decision, Shakib stated, "I have played my last T20 match in the T20 World Cup. We have discussed this with the selectors. Considering the 2026 World Cup, this is the right time for me to step aside. Hopefully, the BCB will find some great players, and we will perform well."
With a distinguished career in Test cricket, Shakib has played 70 matches, amassing 4,600 runs and taking 242 wickets. He expressed a desire to conclude his Test career at Mirpur, should the board ensure his safety amid serious allegations against him.
Shakib was recently named as an accused in a murder case linked to civil protests in Bangladesh last August. Despite not being in the country during the incident, he has faced considerable scrutiny.
"I have expressed my desire to play my last Test in Mirpur to the BCB. They agreed, and they are trying to organize everything for my return to Bangladesh. If that doesn't happen, the match against India in Kanpur will be my last in Test cricket," he added.
The murder case revolves around the death of garment worker Mohammed Rubel, with Shakib being implicated after a complaint was filed by Rubel's father on August 7.
This controversy has raised concerns for Shakib’s safety, making his future in Bangladesh uncertain.
"Going back to Bangladesh is not a problem, but leaving is. My close friends and family are worried about my safety, and I hope for a resolution," he shared.
Shakib recently secured an uncontested election to serve as a member of parliament for the ruling Awami League party, yet he faced criticism for his silence during the protests advocating for students' rights.
Following incidents during his recent matches in Pakistan, many fans expressed their displeasure, further complicating his return home.
As Shakib looks toward his final matches, he noted, "I have eight games left in ODIs, and the Champions Trophy will be my last."
The cricketing world will undoubtedly remember him as one of Bangladesh's finest players, and his retirement marks the end of an era for the sport in the country.