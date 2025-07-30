Elvis Ali Hazarika Becomes First Assamese to Cross English Channel in Relay Swim

In a proud and historic moment for Assam, icon of Indian swimmingElvis Ali Hazarika has become the first Assamese to successfully swim across the English Channel in a relay format. The swim, one of the most revered long-distance open water challenges in the world, began at 1:30 AM (local time) and took 13 grueling hours to complete.

Advertisment

With this feat, Hazarika has now completed his 14th ocean swim, adding another milestone to his illustrious career as an endurance swimmer. “It was extremely tiring overall, but the spirit of ‘Joi Aai Axom’ kept me going,” he shared after the relay crossing, expressing pride in representing his home state and culture on the global stage.

Elvis Ali Hazarika, a former international swimmer and recipient of the prestigious Axom Saurabh award, has been a leading figure in Indian aquatic sports. He has previously completed several high-risk channel swims and oceanic crossings, including in the Arabian Sea, Indian Ocean, and various international waters.

But the legendary swimmer is not stopping here.

Next Challenge: Antarctica Ice Mile Swim — A Test of Extreme Human Endurance

Hazarika is now preparing for one of the most perilous and elite endurance challenges in the world — the Antarctica Ice Mile Swim, officially recognized by the International Ice Swimming Association (IISA). Scheduled for February 2026 or 2027, this will be a swim of 1.6 kilometers (1 mile) in waters below 5°C (41°F), completed under strict IISA regulations that permit no wetsuits, only a standard swimsuit, cap, and goggles.

If successful, Elvis Ali Hazarika will become the first male swimmer from Asia and only the 37th man in the world to accomplish this unfathomably difficult feat. To date, just 54 swimmers worldwide — 36 men and 18 women — have officially completed the Antarctica Ice Mile.

This challenge is regarded as one of the ultimate tests of human endurance, often compared to the highest levels of extreme sports. The risks are immense — including the dangers of hypothermia, cold shock, and cardiac arrest. The swim must be completed unassisted, and medical supervision is mandatory at every step.

“I know the road ahead will be even more punishing, but I want to push my limits — not for glory, but to inspire a generation of swimmers and athletes in India to dream beyond boundaries,” Hazarika said in a heartfelt message to his supporters.

A Call for Support and Recognition

Despite his many achievements, Hazarika has often undertaken these international challenges with limited institutional support. He acknowledged the unwavering encouragement from his supporters, especially from Assam, and humbly requested that the news of his latest success be shared widely to raise awareness of the dedication required for such accomplishments.

As he sets his sights on the frozen waters of Antarctica, Elvis Ali Hazarika continues to embody the spirit of resilience, grit, and unbreakable will — not just as a swimmer, but as a symbol of Assam’s sporting pride on the world stage.

Also Read: Historic Swim in Sub-Zero: Assam’s Elvis Ali Set to Conquer Antarctica