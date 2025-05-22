Historic Swim in Sub-Zero: Assam’s Elvis Ali Set to Conquer Antarctica

Elvis Ali Hazarika, Assam’s pride and an icon of Indian swimming, is set to take on one of the most perilous and elite challenges in the world of extreme sports — the Antarctica Ice Mile Swim, officially recognized by the International Ice Swimming Association (IISA).

A former international swimmer, recipient of the prestigious Axom Saurabh award, and currently a celebrated channel swimmer, Hazarika plans to attempt this grueling feat in February 2026 or 2027. If successful, he will become only the 37th male swimmer globally, and most remarkably, the first male from Asia to ever complete an official Ice Mile in Antarctic waters — a swim of 1.6 kilometers (1 mile) in freezing temperatures below 5°C (41°F), wearing only a standard swimsuit, cap, and goggles. Wetsuits are strictly not allowed, and the swim must be unassisted.

To date, just 54 swimmers worldwide — 36 men and 18 women — have managed to conquer this icy ordeal. This challenge is regarded as one of the most extreme tests of human endurance, pushing the limits of physical stamina and mental fortitude. The risks are immense — including the threats of hypothermia, cold shock, and cardiac complications — making safety and preparation paramount.

“This is the toughest swimming challenge I’ve ever taken on. Swimming in Antarctica is not just about strength — it’s about survival. People can lose their lives attempting this. I have to be at my absolute peak, physically and mentally,” says Hazarika.

But for the swimmer who once crossed the English Channel and the Catalina Channel, this is more than a personal ambition. “This swim is my way of proudly representing India and Asia on the global stage of extreme sports. It’s a historic personal goal, and I will be dedicating this Ice Mile to none other than Bharat Ratna and cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar,” he adds.

Elvis Ali Hazarika’s upcoming expedition is already inspiring admiration and support from across the nation. As he prepares to brave the frozen waters of Antarctica, he carries not just the weight of history, but the hopes of an entire continent.

“This is for every Indian who dares to dream beyond limits. I’ll need your support more than ever," he added.

