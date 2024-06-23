England Crush USA by 10 Wickets, Seal Semifinal Berth in T20 World Cup 2024

England showcased dominance as they thrashed the United States by 10 wickets in their crucial Super 8 encounter at Kensington Oval, Barbados, securing a spot in the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinals.
Opting to bowl first, England's Chris Jordan wreaked havoc with an impressive spell, taking a hat-trick and finishing with four wickets in five balls to bowl out USA for a mere 115 runs. USA collapsed dramatically, losing five wickets in just six balls without adding to their total.
In response, England's skipper Jos Buttler led the charge with a blistering innings, scoring an unbeaten 83 off just 38 balls. Buttler smashed five consecutive sixes off Harmeet Singh in the eighth over and guided England to victory in just 9.4 overs.
With this emphatic win, England secured their place in the semifinals of the tournament. However, their final position will depend on the outcome of the West Indies vs. South Africa clash, with both teams also vying for a spot in the last four. South Africa, undefeated so far, needs a win to join England in the semifinals, while West Indies will rely on their superior Net Run Rate advantage for a potential semifinal berth.
The stage is set for an exciting conclusion to Group 2, as England awaits their opponent in the upcoming semifinals of the T20 World Cup.