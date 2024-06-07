England T20 World Cup Squad 2024: Complete List of Team Players and Name

England, the defending champions, have unveiled their squad for the forthcoming T20 World Cup set to unfold across the Caribbean Islands and the USA. The announcement signals the commencement of England's quest to retain their coveted title.

Amidst intensified preparations, England's squad revelation showcases the return of several notable figures, with Jofra Archer's inclusion taking center stage. Archer's comeback marks a significant moment after over a year's absence from international cricket due to an elbow injury, last gracing the England jersey in March 2023.

Adding to the squad's depth, seasoned all-rounder Chris Jordan also makes his return after a prolonged absence, having last represented England in September 2023. Top-order batsmen Will Jacks, Johnny Bairstow, and Phil Salt further fortify England's batting lineup.

The team's firepower extends down the order with all-rounders Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran, while the bowling department sees the expertise of Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, and Mark Wood leading the charge. England's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup is primed to defend their title with vigor and determination.

England’s Fixtures in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024