Enzo Fernandez Signs For Chelsea In British Record Deal

Chelsea Football Club have finally got their man in 2022 World Cup star Enzo Fernandez in a British record transfer deal paying 105 million pounds to Benfica. Fernandez became the eighth arrival to Chelsea who have spent in excess of an astounding 300 million pounds in the January transfer window itself.

Since the takeover of the club by American businessman Todd Boehly from Russian oligarch Roman Abramovic, there has been a significant investment into transfers bringing in a host of players to the club. However, extended contract periods handed to the new arrivals have allowed Chelsea to bypass financial fair play regulations. Enzo Fernandez reportedly joins on an eight-and-a-half-year deal following Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoît Badiashile among others who have all joined on long time contracts.

The deal for Enzo Fernandez was agreed late on a crazy transfer deadline day that also saw several deals completed out of the blue. The negotiations between Chelsea and Benfica had began in late December after the player had shown exceptional performances as Argentina went on to win the World Cup led by a certain Lionel Messi, to be regarded as the Best Young Player of the tournament.