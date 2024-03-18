Erik Ten Hag Upbeat After Manchester United Overcome Liverpool In FA Cup

Manchester United's manager, Erik Ten Hag, believes that their recent win against Liverpool in the FA Cup could be a pivotal moment for the team, providing them with the necessary confidence to achieve remarkable feats.
Manchester United and Liverpool engaged in a long-awaited match after their thrilling 4-3 win in the FA Cup quarter-final showdown at Old Trafford. The home team delivered an outstanding performance, making it the highlight of the season, in a game that was an exhilarating and unpredictable experience.
United took the lead with a goal, but by the end of the first half, they were losing. Just before the end of regular time, they equalized to bring the match into extra time. Harvy Elliot put Liverpool ahead again, but United scored two goals to ultimately win the game 4-3.
Ten Hag expressed great joy after the game and believed that the momentum could be a decisive moment for their team. He stated this according to the club's official website which quoted him saying, "Every team needs such moments into a season and we never had that moment. This could be that moment where the team can really get the belief and the energy so that they can do amazing things. And I think when you can beat Liverpool in the way we did and you can beat any opponent. So it's up to us to prove that point. And I said also on Friday, and today we did."
United began the match with a dominant display, asserting their authority in all areas of the game against Liverpool. Nonetheless, just before halftime, Liverpool's midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, a former World Cup winner, managed to score a goal and equalize the score.
The manager from the Netherlands expressed his happiness with what was being displayed and said that it was the finest display of skill he had witnessed from his team throughout the entire season.
"Yes, I thought [the] first 35 minutes was the best I have seen from my team this season. We played so well, in and out of possession. And then the last 10 minutes. And also after half-time, we dropped off a level, and you see Liverpool is a very good team. And then they took over, but then, finally, we changed our style, the system especially, and from that moment on we took the initiative, and we believed in it, and we created chances, and we scored goals," Ten Hag added.
In regards to the game, Scott McTominay opened the scoring and gave Manchester United a one-goal advantage. However, Liverpool made a comeback and scored two consecutive goals to take a 2-1 lead.
Antony equalized the game in the 87th minute, taking it to extra time. In the following half hour, Elliot regained the lead for Liverpool, but Rashford and Amad Diallo secured Manchester United's spot in the semi-finals.