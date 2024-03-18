Erik Ten Hag Upbeat After Manchester United Overcome Liverpool In FA Cup

Ten Hag expressed great joy after the game and believed that the momentum could be a decisive moment for their team. He stated this according to the club's official website which quoted him saying, "Every team needs such moments into a season and we never had that moment. This could be that moment where the team can really get the belief and the energy so that they can do amazing things. And I think when you can beat Liverpool in the way we did and you can beat any opponent. So it's up to us to prove that point. And I said also on Friday, and today we did."