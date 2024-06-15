Euro 2024: Switzerland Thrashes Hungary to Kick Off Strong Campaign

Switzerland made a commanding start at Euro 2024 with a 3-1 win against Hungary on Saturday, highlighted by first international goals from Kwadwo Duah and Michel Aebischer.
Under the guidance of Murat Yakin, the Swiss team quickly took control of their Group A opener in Cologne, securing a two-goal lead by halftime. Duah, in just his second international appearance, opened the scoring. The 27-year-old, born in London and currently playing for Bulgarian club Ludogorets Razgrad, showcased his dual citizenship with Ghana and Switzerland by opting to represent the latter, much to their benefit.
Following Duah's goal, Bologna midfielder Aebischer netted his first goal for Switzerland with a striking long-range effort just before the interval. Although Barnabas Varga scored his seventh goal in nine starts for Hungary to create a tense finale, Breel Embolo's stoppage-time goal secured the points for Switzerland.
Reports of a rift between Yakin and his players over tactics surfaced prior to the tournament, but Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka affirmed that a recent team dinner, featuring "plenty of wine," had resolved any issues. Xhaka supported his manager with a stellar performance, contributing to the team's success.
Switzerland, who beat France on penalties in the last 16 of Euro 2020 before losing a shootout to Spain in the quarter-finals, hopes to replicate that memorable run. They now look forward to their next match against Scotland on Wednesday, while Hungary will face Germany, who defeated Scotland 5-1 in the tournament opener.
Hungary's manager, Marco Rossi, had encouraged his team to embrace the pressure of being an emerging force in Europe. However, their poor first half revealed that comparisons to Hungary’s famed ‘Mighty Magyars’ from the 1954 World Cup were premature.
Switzerland wasted no time dampening Hungarian optimism, scoring just 12 minutes into the match. Aebischer’s perfectly weighted pass allowed Duah to finish clinically past Peter Gulacsi. An erroneous offside flag initially tempered Duah’s celebrations, but VAR corrected the decision, validating his goal.
Ruben Vargas had a chance to double the lead soon after, intercepting a wayward pass but seeing his shot deflect off Gulacsi’s shoulder. Hungary's Willi Orban missed a crucial close-range header, allowing Aebischer to double Switzerland’s lead just before halftime with a 25-yard strike into the far corner.
Varga briefly revived Hungary’s hopes in the 66th minute with a diving header from Dominik Szoboszlai’s cross. However, despite Hungary’s efforts to equalize, Embolo sealed Switzerland’s victory in the final seconds with a composed finish over Gulacsi.
This win sets Switzerland off to a strong start in Euro 2024, aiming to continue their impressive performance as they face Scotland next.