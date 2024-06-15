Euro Cup,2024: Germany Triumphs Over Scotland In Opener

In the first match of the tournament, the host nation Germany geared up against Scotland with a spectacular win. The home team displayed a combination of tactical precision and individual brilliance to overcome a spirited Scottish side at the Allianz Arena. Germany left the fans in awe with this kind of dominance after a long time. While the young guns of the squad took charge of the attack. Florian Wirtz scored the opening goal while Jamal Musiala doubled the lead, with both being 21. Experienced players like Tony Kroos, Gündoğan, and Müller anchored the midfield.