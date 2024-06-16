Euro 2024: Weghorst's Late Goal Secures Netherlands' 2-1 Win Over Poland

Substitute Wout Weghorst secured a dramatic late victory for the Netherlands, clinching a 2-1 win over Poland in their Euro 2024 opener on Sunday.
The Burnley striker, who made a significant impact at the 2022 World Cup, once again shone on the big stage in Hamburg. Despite the absence of injured striker Robert Lewandowski, Poland proved a tough opponent.
Poland's Adam Buksa, filling in for Lewandowski, gave his team an early lead with a header 16 minutes in. However, Cody Gakpo equalized for the Netherlands with a deflected shot at the Volksparkstadion. Although the Netherlands created numerous chances, Poland improved as the game progressed, and it seemed destined for a draw until Weghorst's decisive goal in the 83rd minute.
The streets of Hamburg were awash with Dutch fans in their vibrant orange attire, eager for a second European Championship triumph. Coach Ronald Koeman, who won the tournament as a player in 1988, saw his team start energetically.
While the Netherlands lacks the star power of previous generations—such as Arjen Robben, Ruud van Nistelrooy, and Robin van Persie—the current forwards are dynamic. Liverpool winger Gakpo, alongside Memphis Depay and Xavi Simons, led the creative efforts, with Gakpo testing Poland's Wojciech Szczesny early on.
Midfielder Tijjani Reijnders missed a good chance before Poland's Michal Probierz capitalized on one of their first attacks. Antalyaspor striker Buksa scored with a glancing header from Piotr Zielinski's corner, beating Brighton's Bart Verbruggen.
Szczesny made crucial saves from Virgil van Dijk and Depay before Gakpo's deflected effort leveled the score. Gakpo nearly put the Netherlands ahead, but his shot from close range was just too high. Depay, wearing a white sweatband, narrowly missed in first-half stoppage time as the Dutch dominated.
Poland managed to contain the Netherlands better in the second half, with the game becoming more balanced. Verbruggen saved from Jakub Kiwior, and Denzel Dumfries had two promising runs. Stefan de Vrij headed over from a corner, but the fluid play Koeman's team showed earlier was harder to sustain.
Weghorst, however, made the difference shortly after coming on. Nathan Ake, who assisted Gakpo's opener, provided a low cross that Weghorst finished clinically.
Buoyed by this late win, the Netherlands will next face tournament favorites France on Friday. Poland, meanwhile, hopes to have Lewandowski fit for their match against Austria.