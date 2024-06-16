Spain Opens Euro 2024 Campaign with Convincing 3-0 Win Over Croatia

Spain started their Euro 2024 campaign in commanding fashion with a resounding 3-0 victory over Croatia in Berlin on Saturday.
Alvaro Morata, Fabian Ruiz, and Dani Carvajal all found the net in the first half, sealing a comfortable win for the three-time champions.
The match saw history being made as Barcelona's Lamine Yamal became the youngest player ever to start in a men's Euros game at just 16 years and 338 days old. Despite Croatia's efforts, Spain dominated from the outset, effectively silencing the Croatian fans who had gathered in Germany's capital.
Morata opened the scoring after receiving a pinpoint pass from Ruiz, notching his 36th international goal. Ruiz himself doubled Spain's lead shortly after with a well-taken shot that took a slight deflection off Josip Sutalo on its way in. Just before halftime, Carvajal ensured victory with a goal from close range following Yamal's assist.
Although Croatia had moments of promise, including Josko Gvardiol's near miss, their hopes were dashed when Bruno Petkovic failed to convert a late penalty, with his follow-up goal disallowed due to encroachment.
Overall, it was a dominant performance by Spain, signaling their intent early in the tournament.