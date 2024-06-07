Legendary Striker Sunil Chhetri Bids Farewell to International Football

During his illustrious career, Chhetri played a pivotal role in India's victories in tournaments such as the Nehru Cup and the SAFF Championship. Notably, he led India to victory in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup, securing their qualification for the AFC Asian Cup after 27 years. His contributions have earned him accolades such as the Arjuna Award, the Padma Shri, and the prestigious Khel Ratna Award, making him the first footballer to receive the latter honor.