Legendary Striker Sunil Chhetri Bids Farewell to International Football

In a moment that left football fans across the nation in mourning, Sunil Chhetri often hailed as the "Indian Messi," announced his retirement from international football on Thursday.
The legendary striker shared a heartfelt video on social media, revealing that his final appearance for the Indian national team would be in the World Cup qualification match against Kuwait. This marks the end of a remarkable 19-year-long international career for Chhetri, who has left an indelible mark on Indian football.
Chhetri, born on August 3, 1984, is a revered figure in Indian football, known for his exceptional goal-scoring abilities, leadership, and link-up play. He currently plays as a forward for the Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC. Throughout his career, he has achieved numerous milestones, including becoming the fourth-highest international goal-scorer and the most-capped player in the history of the Indian national team.
During his illustrious career, Chhetri played a pivotal role in India's victories in tournaments such as the Nehru Cup and the SAFF Championship. Notably, he led India to victory in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup, securing their qualification for the AFC Asian Cup after 27 years. His contributions have earned him accolades such as the Arjuna Award, the Padma Shri, and the prestigious Khel Ratna Award, making him the first footballer to receive the latter honor.
In his final match against Kuwait, Chhetri's emotional farewell was witnessed by over 58,000 fans at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Despite India's goalless draw, Chhetri's impact on the game was palpable as he sprinted past his younger teammates, hoping to add to his record tally of 94 international goals. The crowd echoed chants of "Sunil, Sunil" as Chhetri bid adieu to the sport he has graced for nearly two decades.
Off the field, Chhetri's success extends beyond the realm of football. With an estimated net worth of Rs 8 crore, he has secured lucrative endorsement deals with brands like Puma, Pepsi, and Tata Motors, further solidifying his status as one of India's most influential athletes.
As the curtains close on his international career, Chhetri expressed gratitude to fans, media, and teammates for their unwavering support throughout his journey. His departure leaves a void in Indian football, but his legacy as a trailblazer and icon will continue to inspire generations to come.