PM Modi Inaugurates International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022, organized at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida on Monday.
The four-day IDF WDS 2022 held from September 12 to September 15, is a congregation of global and Indian dairy stakeholders including industry leaders, experts, farmers and policy planners around the theme ‘Dairy for Nutrition and Livelihood’, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).
The last such summit was held almost 50 years ago in 1974. This time around, 1,500 participants from as many as 50 countries are expected to take part in the IDF WDS 2022.
A PMO statement read, “The Indian dairy industry is unique in the sense that it is based on a cooperative model that empowers small and marginal dairy farmers, especially women. Driven by the vision of the Prime Minister, the government has taken multiple steps for the betterment of the dairy sector resulting in an increase of milk production by more than 44 per cent in the last eight years.”
“The success story of the Indian dairy industry, accounting for about 23 per cent of global milk, producing around 210 million tonnes annually, and empowering more than 8 crore dairy farmers, will be showcased at the IDF WDS 2022,” it added.
The summit is aimed at helping Indian dairy farmers to gain exposure about best practices in the industry at global levels.
Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated the Centre-State Science Conclave on Saturday to facilitate an ecosystem of technology and innovation.
A first-of-its-kind conclave, it will help to strengthen Centre-State coordination and collaboration mechanisms to build a robust science, technology and innovation (STI) ecosystems across India.
Addressing the conclave, PM Modi had said, “Science is like that energy in the development of 21st century India, which has the potential to accelerate the development of every region and every state.”
“At a time when India is on the verge of leading the fourth industrial revolution, the role of India's science and the people associated with this field is very important. In such a situation, the responsibility of the policy-makers and those of us who are associated with the governance and administration increases,” he added.
The PM also mentioned that the Centre-State Science Conclave is a specimen of the government’s mantra of Sabka Prayas. He said that science will play an important role in accelerating the growth of all areas and sectors for the development of 21st-century New India.