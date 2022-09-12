PM Modi Inaugurates International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022, organized at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida on Monday.

The four-day IDF WDS 2022 held from September 12 to September 15, is a congregation of global and Indian dairy stakeholders including industry leaders, experts, farmers and policy planners around the theme ‘Dairy for Nutrition and Livelihood’, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The last such summit was held almost 50 years ago in 1974. This time around, 1,500 participants from as many as 50 countries are expected to take part in the IDF WDS 2022.

A PMO statement read, “The Indian dairy industry is unique in the sense that it is based on a cooperative model that empowers small and marginal dairy farmers, especially women. Driven by the vision of the Prime Minister, the government has taken multiple steps for the betterment of the dairy sector resulting in an increase of milk production by more than 44 per cent in the last eight years.”

“The success story of the Indian dairy industry, accounting for about 23 per cent of global milk, producing around 210 million tonnes annually, and empowering more than 8 crore dairy farmers, will be showcased at the IDF WDS 2022,” it added.