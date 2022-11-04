Elon Musk To Lay Off Roughly Half Of Twitter's Workforce

Elon Musk will start laying off Twitter employees on Friday.

As per an unsigned internal memo seen by The Verge, Twitter employees were notified in the email that the layoffs were set to begin.

Employees will receive an email by 9 AM PST on November 4th confirming whether they have been laid off or not, according to the internal memo, which also states that employee badge access to Twitter's offices will be shut off "temporarily."

"We acknowledge this is an incredibly challenging experience to go through, whether or not you are impacted," the memo read.

"Thank you for continuing to adhere to Twitter policies that prohibit you from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere," the memo added.

Musk is expected to cut roughly half of Twitter's roughly 7,500-person workforce.

The layoff comes a week after Musk became Twitter owner.

Musk has already indicated that he would make job cuts at Twitter, telling employees at a town-hall meeting this summer that there needs to be "a rationalization of headcount" at the social network.