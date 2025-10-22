FC Goa Score But Fall Short in 2-1 Defeat to Al Nassr

Even without Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr seemed confident enough to leave big names Sadio Mane, Joao Felix, and Kingsley Coman on the bench for their AFC Champions League 2 clash against FC Goa—a decision that suggested they underestimated the Indian side. But Goa, though struggling in the group, proved resilient, scoring and forcing the Saudi side to earn their 2-1 victory, their third consecutive win, while keeping Goa rooted at the bottom of Group A.

Al Nassr took control early. Angelo Damaceno struck in the 10th minute, and Haroune Camara doubled the lead in the 27th, putting the visitors 2-0 ahead well before halftime. It seemed as though Goa would face a long night of defending.

However, the Goans refused to fold. Substitute Brison Fernandes pulled one back in the 41st minute, marking Goa’s first goal of the campaign. Fernandes slipped past the offside trap, bypassed his marker, and curled a precise shot into the far post, injecting energy into the team and giving them a lifeline.

Fernandes’ impact was magnified after Javier Siverio left the field injured in the 24th minute. The substitute’s speed and mobility gave Goa a new attacking spark, though it wasn’t enough to salvage a point.

Al Nassr’s opening goals came from well-worked build-up play. Damaceno combined in a clever one-two, cutting diagonally past several Goan defenders before finishing neatly at the far post. Camara’s goal followed, taken with careful control and a powerful finish after setting himself up. After establishing a 2-0 advantage, Al Nassr appeared to ease off the gas.

Goa, however, capitalised on a rare lapse. Dejan Drazic threaded a precise through ball to Fernandes, who raced into the box and calmly slotted it home, reducing the deficit to 2-1. Beyond that, Goa could not mount further attacks, lacking both the composure and belief to threaten again.

Sensing a possible shift in momentum, Al Nassr coach Jorge Jesus introduced Felix and Mane in the 66th minute, regaining control and preventing Goa from pushing for an equaliser. In stoppage time, Goa’s David Timor received a red card for kicking the ball away, though it had little impact on the outcome.

The victory secured Al Nassr’s third consecutive win in Group A, maintaining their top position, while FC Goa were left to reflect on missed chances and the gulf in quality.