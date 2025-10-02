GOAT Tour: Lionel Messi Returns to India After 14 Years

Football legend Lionel Messi has confirmed he will visit India this December, marking his first trip to the country in 14 years. The Argentina star is set to travel to Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi, and has subtly hinted at a potential stop in another city during his tour.

Messi’s visit, which has been the subject of speculation for weeks, will feature a mix of sporting and charitable activities. On December 13, he will appear at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium, followed by Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on December 14, and Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on December 15. During his previous visit in 2011, Messi played a friendly match with Argentina against Venezuela in Kolkata.

Taking to Instagram, Messi expressed his excitement: "I’m truly thrilled to be visiting such a beautiful country as India this December. It will be a pleasure to attend concerts, youth football clinics, a paddle cup, and launch charitable initiatives during events at iconic stadiums in Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, and perhaps one more city. Tickets will be available exclusively via the District app. I also look forward to interacting with India’s top stars and dignitaries. Special thanks to The Satadru Dutta Initiative for making this possible after 14 years."

In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that Messi’s December 14 visit to Mumbai will be part of the GOAT Tour. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner recently gifted Fadnavis a signed football. During the visit, under-14 football players from across Maharashtra will be selected by the state Sports Department and organizations such as MITRA and WIFA to train with Messi.

Fadnavis took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his excitement: "Guess what! Lionel Messi is coming to Maharashtra and will play football with our young talents! I welcome his visit to Mumbai on 14th December as part of the GOAT Tour. Under-14 players from across the state will get the chance to practice with him. I invite football fans and corporates to support our efforts to provide world-class training opportunities to Maharashtra’s youth."