Revolutionizing Fan Culture: Highlander Brigade Plans Action-Packed Offseason Football Festivities

Arnab Pathak, Field team leader, of the Highlander Brigade, said, “Being one of the organizing committee members, it was a mixture of emotions. There was not much time on our hands but somehow, we managed it so well that the memories are still fresh. Arranging the equipment, registration of teams, and running on the field to get the balls, under the hot summer weather was not so easy but the passion took us through the event. A little ups and downs were there as it was the first time, but those didn't stop us and we completed the event as a huge success. This year's 2nd edition of this AO Sangma Shield will be even bigger and better. We have learned quite a lot from the last time and hopefully will conduct this year's event in a much better way.”