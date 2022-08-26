Sports

FIFA Lifts Suspension of All India Football Federation

FIFA and the AFC will continue to monitor the situation and will support the AIFF in organising its elections in a timely manner.
FIFA has decided to lift the suspension that was imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) earlier this month due to undue third-party influence.

The decision was taken after FIFA received confirmation that the mandate of the committee of administrators that was set up to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been terminated and that the AIFF administration had regained full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs.

As a consequence, the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 which was scheduled to take place on from October 11 to 30 will be held in India as planned.

