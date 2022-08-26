Theatre has Made Space for Complex, Interesting Women: Suchitra Pillai

Actress Suchitra Pillai, who stars in Lillete Dubey’s ‘Womanly Voices’ has stated that feminist writers and their brave narratives need to be celebrated more.

This festive season, Zee Theatre is all set to celebrate India’s multi-cultural diversity and undeterred feminine power with the much-awaited ‘Shakti Mahotsav.’

Among the strong and rich, female-led narratives on offer, is director Lillete Dubey’s ‘Womanly Voices’, a neatly woven anthology of stories by acclaimed women writers like Wajida Tabassum (Utran), Mahasweta Devi (Shishu) and Gita Mehta (The Teacher’s Story).

Suchitra Pillai, who stars in ‘Utran’ says, “I am glad that theatre has made space for complex, layered, interesting women. It is an art form that evolved substantially even before the medium of cinema and also has been an ideal space for raising women’s issues. Women writers and directors like Lillete, Usha Ganguli, Shernaz Patel, Sheila Bhatia, and Ratna Pathak have helped audiences across the decades to discover so many different layers of the female psyche."

She also pointed out that in 'Womanly Voices' alone, there is such a vast range of themes. While 'Utran' shows how a servant avenges her dehumanisation, the poignant tale of 'Shishu' portrays the horror of hunger in a neglected tribal village.