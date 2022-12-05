FIFA WC 2022: England, France Win To Set Up Enticing QF Clash

England breezed past Senegal with a 3-0 victory in the round of 16 encounter at the Al-Bayt Stadium on Sunday to set up a tempting World Cup quarterfinal matchup with the reigning champions France.
Senegal had looked well capable of fighting England, but Jordan Henderson and captain Harry Kane scored shortly before halftime to give England a 2-0 lead. Bukayo Saka scored the third goal in the second half to seal the game for England.
Senegal striker Boulaye Dia, looked threatening on the break after England's defence negligently gave the ball away just beyond the half-hour mark and came closest for the African team when he brought out a sharp one-handed stop from Jordan Pickford.
In the 38th minute, Henderson calmed England's fears by stroking the ball in after Jude Bellingham had played him in at the end of a beautiful passing sequence.
In the first half's final shot, Kane fired a fierce shot past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, moving him one goal behind Wayne Rooney's tally of 53 goals for England.
At halftime, Senegal's manager Rigobert Song made a few substitutions, but it had little impact as England went up three in the 57th minute thanks to Bukayo Saka's exquisite touch on Phil Foden's cross through the six-yard box over Mendy's outstretched arms.
With Saka's goal, England has now scored 12 goals in Qatar, equaling the nation's World Cup record set when they advanced to the semifinals in Russia. The Three Lions finished the game easily.
Earlier in the day, defending champions France stormed into the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup as star forwards Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud scored to beat Poland 3-1 at the Al Thumama stadium in the round of 16 match on Sunday.
Just before halftime, Giroud handed France the lead, becoming their men's all-time leading scorer. Mbappe then dominated the second half with a magnificent brace, beating Szczesny with two ferocious shots. In extra time, Lewandowski added a late consolation goal by converting a penalty after his initial attempt, which Lloris saved, had to be retaken.
Early on, Giroud appeared destined to score first as he approached a back post cross from Ousmane Dembele into an open goal, but he was unable to make it in time. Giroud, however, would not be deterred, putting France in front after 44 minutes with a brilliant turn and strike. It was his 52nd goal for Les Bleus and gave him the opportunity to surpass Thierry Henry as the nation's all-time leading scorer for men.
In the 75th minute, Mbappe extended France's lead with a strong strike before adding a second with an incredible curling finish into the far top-right corner, his fifth of the competition.
With as many goals as Lionel Messi of Argentina, Mbappe became the first player to score nine World Cup goals before turning 24.
Dayot Upamecano's handball gave Lewandowski a chance to score a consolation goal with a penalty, which Lloris initially saved before being retaken and scored because the keeper did not have his feet on the line.
(With inputs from ANI)