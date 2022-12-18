Deepika Padukone Unveils FIFA WC Trophy in Qatar

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas unveiled the FIFA World CupTrophyat Lusail stadium in Qatar on Sunday.

The trophy was made of 18-carat gold and malachite and weighed 6.175 kg.

Recently, the actress took off to Qatar to unveil the trophy.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited match between Argentina and France has begun and several fans including Shah Rukh Khan, Nora Fatehi, Karthik Aryan and others have reached the stadium to watch the match.