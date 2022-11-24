FIFA World Cup 2022: Complete Brand List And Sponsors

Here is the list of sponsors:

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Byju’s

Crypto.com

Hisense

McDonald’s

Mengni

Budweiser

FIFA World Cup 2022 Partners

Adidas

Coca-Cola

Hyundai–Kia

Qatar Airways

QatarEnergy

Visa

Wanda

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 African & Middle Eastern Supporters

GWC Logistics

QNB Group

Ooredoo

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 North American Supporters

Algorand

The Look Company

Frito-Lay

Because of this sponsorship received by football some of the best footballers in the world are playing the game. Sports become even more commercialized better in terms of infrastructure, salaried staff, and promotion of the game. Moreover, Sponsors help sports to be accessible to everyone.

The FIFA World Cup is the biggest and most watched Sporting tournament in the world. This means brands are going to get a lot of publicity and exposure by being associated with the event. Moreover, they will also enter the Global market in football.

Many of the world's top players are currently participating in the game because of generous sponsorship. There's no doubt that with greater commercialization of sports, things such as infrastructure, and the condition of all the people involved in putting it together improve.

Additionally, Sponsors aid in making sports available to a wider audience. When it comes to sporting events, the FIFA World Cup is by far the most important and widely followed on a global scale. As a result, companies that choose to sponsor the event will receive extensive media coverage and exposure.

In addition, they plan to break into the international football market. Therefore, it presents a great possibility for the businesses to make substantial sales.