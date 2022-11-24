FIFA World Cup 2022: Complete Brand List And Sponsors

This year, Qatar is hosting the FIFA World Cup 2023. 32 of the greatest national teams from across the globe are competing for the championship title. Soccer fans all over the world may tune in to watch the game on TV or stream it live online, and those with tickets can attend the game in person at the stadium.
There are a lot of companies and firms all around the world supporting the greatest sporting event in the world by sponsoring it.
Here is the list of sponsors:
Anheuser-Busch InBev
Byju’s
Crypto.com
Hisense
McDonald’s
Mengni
Budweiser
FIFA World Cup 2022 Partners
Adidas
Coca-Cola
Hyundai–Kia
Qatar Airways
QatarEnergy
Visa
Wanda
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 African & Middle Eastern Supporters
GWC Logistics
QNB Group
Ooredoo
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 North American Supporters
Algorand
The Look Company
Frito-Lay
Because of this sponsorship received by football some of the best footballers in the world are playing the game. Sports become even more commercialized better in terms of infrastructure, salaried staff, and promotion of the game. Moreover, Sponsors help sports to be accessible to everyone.
The FIFA World Cup is the biggest and most watched Sporting tournament in the world. This means brands are going to get a lot of publicity and exposure by being associated with the event. Moreover, they will also enter the Global market in football.
Many of the world's top players are currently participating in the game because of generous sponsorship. There's no doubt that with greater commercialization of sports, things such as infrastructure, and the condition of all the people involved in putting it together improve.
Additionally, Sponsors aid in making sports available to a wider audience. When it comes to sporting events, the FIFA World Cup is by far the most important and widely followed on a global scale. As a result, companies that choose to sponsor the event will receive extensive media coverage and exposure.
In addition, they plan to break into the international football market. Therefore, it presents a great possibility for the businesses to make substantial sales.
A number of human rights groups have requested the business alliances and sponsors to urge the football association to end its exploitation of migrant employees. These brands including McDonald's, AB InBev's Budweiser, Coca-Cola, and Adidas have all come out in favour.
On the other hand, there are others who haven't publicly voiced their support or responded to the plea for a return. Visa, Hyundai-KIA, Wanda Group, Qatar Airways, Qatar Energy, Vivo, Hisense, Crypto, and Mengniu are among the other sponsors.
AB InBev/Budweiser has issued a statement encouraging its employees to help migrant workers in any ways they can. According to Adidas, "any labour rights problems relating to the FIFA World Cup 2022," including "measures for remediation and proper compensation for workers," would be addressed. Coca-Cola said that they are in contact with FIFA and other sponsors to discuss the developments in Qatar and to broaden access to treatments for employees. McDonald's provided a statement saying they support both human rights and FIFA.