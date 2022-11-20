FIFA World Cup 2022 Kicks Off with Grand Opening in Qatar

With a grand opening ceremony, FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off in Qatar on Sunday which saw performances by international celebrities.

The ceremony started with American actor Morgan Freeman talking about hope, unity and tolerance in dulcet voice and an Arabian theme with camels.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani of Qatar arrived at the stadium surrounded by FIFA President Gianni Infantino to a roaring crowd.

Moreover, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia was also present at the event and inaugural match of the tournament.

Meanwhile, singer Jungkook of K-pop boy band BTS along with Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi performed in the new tournament song called ‘Dreamers’.

It may be mentioned that Qatar is the smallest nation host football’s biggest global event.

The opening match is being played between Qatar and Ecuador at Al-Bayt Stadium in Doha.