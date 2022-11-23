FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule, Fixtures, All Teams & Channel List

Sunday marked the beginning of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and the opening ceremony was held at Al Bayt Stadium in the country's capital, Doha. The celebration, as is customary, featured several exciting performances. Several famous people delivered career-best performances this time around. Jungkook of BTS, Morgan Freeman of Hollywood, YouTuber Ghanim Al Muftaha, and vocalist Dana al-Fardan all lit up the stage. The glitzy evening turned out to be as stunning as it was planned.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 started on November 20th. Qatar was chosen as this year's event's host after receiving the most votes throughout all bidding rounds. The 20th of November marked the beginning of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the grand opening ceremony, and it will conclude on the 18th of December. We've got the whole FIFA World Cup Schedule 2022 right here, including details like where and when each game will take place.
A large number of teams have advanced from qualifying rounds to the Mains. The best way to make sure you don't miss any of the action at the FIFA World Cup 2022 is to consult the schedule provided below and arrange your schedule accordingly.
You may purchase tickets to see your favourite players play live at fifa.com. Tickets are available to both foreign and local audiences, and you should get yours as soon as possible.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is taking place in Qatar, with all Groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, and H competing.
The opening ceremony will took place in the Al Bayt Stadium before to the first match, which featured Ecuador and Qatar.
A number of famous artists, including Shakira, BTS, and the Black Eyed Peas, performed in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony.
The opening ceremony for the FIFA World Cup 2022 took place on November 20 at Al Bayt Stadium, while the final game will be played on December 18, 2022.
Step 1: To get tickets, simply go to fifa.com and use the Buy Tickets button in the page's upper-right corner.
Step 2: The next step is to choose the appropriate "International Buyers" or "Residents" button.
Step 3: Please provide your Name, Match Preferences, and Payment Information so that we may process your ticket order.
Step 4: You will receive an email confirming your ticket purchase; after that, simply show up at the stadium by the specified time to watch the match.
You may follow the FIFA World Cup 2022 in a number of different ways, all of which are detailed here. Live matches are broadcast on television, mobile devices, and over-the-top (OTT) platforms. To watch your favourite team in action, check out the networks listed below.
People can easily access the live updates and live game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on the following TV channels. The country-wise channels are listed below:
JioCinema App (Worldwide & India)
ABU Channel (Afghanistan)
FOX Sports (Australia)
TyC Sports (Argentina)
TV Globo (Brazil)
PTE LTD (Bangladesh)
VRT (Belgium)
CTV, Bell Media (Canada)
Sports Max (Caribbean)
CCTV Migu (China)
DR TV2 (Denmark)
EBU (Europe)
Yle (france)
ARD/ ZDF (Germany)
ANT1 (Greece)
PCCW (Hong Kong)
Sports 18 (India)
Klikdaily (Indonesia)
RAI (Italy)
Dentsu INC (Japan)
Kazakh TV (Kazakhstan)
Astro (Malaysia)
Televisa (Mexico)
NOS (Netherlands)
Sky Sports (New Zealand)
Media Hub (Nepal)
ARY Digital Network (Pakistan)
TVP (Poland)
RTP (Portugal)
TVR (Romania)
Channel One (Russia)
RTS (Senegal and Serbia)
Direct TV (South America)
SBS (South Korea)
Mediapro (Spain)
SSR (Switzerland)
Fox Sports (United States of America)
BBC (United Kingdom)
Televen (venezuela)
Football fans are keen to stay up-to-date, now that a few games have already been played. Here's how to watch live football matches with the help of streaming apps on your iPhone, iPad, Android device, or PC. If you're in India and want to see a live match, you may choose from any of these convenient streaming options.
When you're on the go, you can use the JioCinema app to watch matches on any device for free. This time around, Mukesh Ambani has made it quite clear that neither ownership of a Jio Sim nor subscription to Jio Cinema are prerequisites for seeing match updates via the Jio Cinema App.
Watching the FIFA 2022 World Cup on JioTV requires a Jio membership. If you want to watch games, you'll need to get the JioTV app and log in using your Jio phone number. To watch Sports18 and Sports18 HD, head to the live channels section of the main menu.
If you're a subscriber to Tata Play (previously Tata Sky) but don't have cable, you may still watch the games on your mobile device or computer by visiting the Tata Play app or website. Watching the games requires a paid subscription to Sports18 or Sports18 HD, which start at Rs 14.
To use the Vi App and watch the FIFA World Cup for free, you must first purchase a Vi SIM card. Users with a Vi SIM card may access the "Vi Movies and TV" section of the Vi App by entering their phone number and selecting "Login." You'll be sent to a screen reminiscent of an over-the-top (OTT) platform after you select this option. For the most recent FIFA news, go on over to the "Football fever" area.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Instagram Handle
FIFA World Cup 2022 Twitter Handle