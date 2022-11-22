How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live on Jio Cinema For Free

Both Jio video streaming app and website, as well as Tata Play, will provide live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Jio Cinema in India. You'll be able to watch the World Cup matches on your preferred devices easily. Whether it's your smartphone, laptop, or smart TV, you can access all the match updates and live matches anywhere anytime.
Also, users of these platforms will have the option to choose from live streams in English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bengali. As such, let's have a look at this app and see how we may watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup live online in India without spending a dime.
1. Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
Time: 03:30 PM (IST)
Venue: Lusail Stadium
2. Denmark vs Tunisia
Time: 06:30 PM (IST)
Venue: Education City Centre
3. Mexico vs Poland
Time: 09:30 AM (IST)
Venue: Stadium 974
JioCinema will serve as the official live streaming app for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in India. All games of the FIFA World Cup will be available for free via the app on mobile devices and select smart TVs.
Please note that the Jio Cinema app is not currently accessible on laptops. Jio Cinema, the official World Cup broadcaster, will provide live feeds of the tournament in five different languages: English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali, and Tamil.
Step 1: Access the app store on your iOS smartphone or the Google Play store on your Android device.
Step 2: Download the JioCinema app
Step 3: Open the app and navigate to the FIFA menu.
Step 4: After the Live broadcast begins, head over to the FIFA page and keep watching.
Step 5: Select the Live stream to begin viewing the FIFA World Cup in real time.
Live coverage of FIFA World Cup 2022 is available for free on JioCinema's website and mobile app in India. Previously, the platform was available only to Jio customers. The Jio Cinema app/website, which is owned by Mukesh Ambani, is now available to subscribers of Airtel, BSNL, and Vi at zero additional cost.
You can access all of the games and broadcasts from the 2022 FIFA World Cup on your desktop or laptop by visiting the Jio Cinema website and selecting the FIFA option. As Disney Plus Hotstar is not the official broadcaster and does not have streaming rights, fans will be unable to watch the next FIFA World Cup 2022 on the service. If you're having trouble watching the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Jio Cinema, here's what you can do.
If you are trying to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Jio Cinema and are experiencing buffering problems, try these solutions:
Start the World Cup match on Jio Cinema.
To begin recording, find the camera icon in the menu bar of the app or website and click it. If you still can't see it, check to see if you're running the most recent version of Jio Cinema.
Go with the Extra-Long Stadium Stream
The update reportedly eliminates all buffering issues when watching the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Jio Cinema. If buffering issues persist, consider changing the app's or website's language and log in to see if it helps.