First-Ever Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Set to Kick Off on January 13

KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal expressed his pride, stating, "Kho Kho is a sport of our country's mud. We are very proud to bring this sport to the mat. A big thank you to the federation for its hard work in making Kho Kho an international sport. We first brought it to the fans through the Ultimate Kho Kho League, and now, we are ready to take it to the next level with the First Kho Kho World Cup."