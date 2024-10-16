First-Ever Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Set to Kick Off on January 13

In a landmark moment for traditional Indian sports, excitement filled New Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium as the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) unveiled the dates and logo for the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup.
Set to make its mark on the global sporting landscape, the tournament will take place from January 13 to January 19, 2025, in New Delhi, showcasing India's indigenous sport on an international stage.
The announcement ceremony featured a thrilling exhibition match between Team Maharashtra and the Rest of India, which concluded with Maharashtra edging out the competition 26-24.
The match kept the crowd on the edge of their seats and set a vibrant tone for the day. Following this, the official logo and tagline #TheWorldGoesKho were unveiled, generating enthusiasm among hundreds of young aspiring athletes and school students present, witnessing a potential turning point in their sporting aspirations.
This historic tournament aims to elevate Kho Kho to international prominence, featuring an impressive lineup of 24 nations competing in both men's and women's divisions. The championship structure will include 16 teams in each category, setting the stage for intense competition.
KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal expressed his pride, stating, "Kho Kho is a sport of our country's mud. We are very proud to bring this sport to the mat. A big thank you to the federation for its hard work in making Kho Kho an international sport. We first brought it to the fans through the Ultimate Kho Kho League, and now, we are ready to take it to the next level with the First Kho Kho World Cup."
The event was graced by Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, who highlighted Kho Kho's rich historical significance, saying, "Kho Kho has been a part of our country's history since the time of the Mahabharata. The Government of India has been promoting indigenous games, and hosting the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup in 2025 is a step in that direction. Congratulations to the KKFI for their efforts across various fields, especially in sports science, as this elevates the level of the game."
Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-founder of EaseMyTrip, expressed his excitement as the official partner for the World Cup, noting, "This event not only showcases the dynamic spirit of Kho Kho but also promotes its inclusion on the global stage, with aspirations to bring it to the Olympics and Asian Games. Just as EaseMyTrip strives for excellence in the travel industry, we are committed to supporting the sport's journey to international prominence."
This inaugural Kho Kho World Cup signifies a monumental leap for the sport, transforming it from a cherished local pastime into a global phenomenon.
With India at the forefront of this sporting revolution, the 2025 World Cup promises to be an unforgettable celebration of speed, strategy, and sporting excellence.