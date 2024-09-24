Hockey India Announces Bilateral Series Against Germany in October

Hockey India (HI) has officially unveiled an exciting two-match bilateral hockey series between the Indian men's hockey team and the German men's hockey team, scheduled for October 2024.
The matches will take place on October 23 and 24 at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.
This series comes on the heels of a thrilling encounter during the semi-finals of the Paris 2024 Olympics, where Germany triumphed over India with a narrow 3-2 victory.
Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming matches, stating, "This bilateral series against Germany will be a remarkable showcase of world-class hockey.Both India and Germany have a rich history in the sport, and this series will give fans an opportunity to witness an intense competition between two of the most formidable teams in the world. We are honoured to host this event, which will not only promote the spirit of hockey but also strengthen the bond between the two nations."
Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh emphasized the importance of the series for both teams as they prepare for future international tournaments.
"The India-Germany hockey rivalry has always been a thrilling contest. Our players are eager to compete against such a strong side, and I believe this series will offer both teams a chance to fine-tune their skills and strategies ahead of upcoming international competitions. We are proud to be part of this Indo-German collaboration, which unites not just business and diplomacy but also the love of sport," Singh remarked.
Henning Fastrich, President of the German Hockey Federation, echoed similar sentiments, viewing the series as an opportunity to enhance sporting ties between Germany and India.
"India has always been a special place for hockey, and our team is excited to play in front of passionate Indian hockey fans. This series will be a fantastic opportunity to strengthen the sporting ties between Germany and India while offering both teams a competitive platform to prepare for upcoming global events. We look forward to the challenge and the experience of playing at the historic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium," Fastrich said.
Fans eagerly anticipate this thrilling matchup, which promises to showcase the best of international hockey and further enrich the storied rivalry between India and Germany.