First ODI Ends in Thrilling Tie as India Falls Short of Sri Lanka's Total

The first ODI of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka ended in a dramatic tie, as India matched Sri Lanka's first innings score of 230 in a tense finish at the R Premadasa Stadium on Friday.
India, needing just one run from 14 balls to win, was stunned by Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka, who bowled a sensational spell, dismissing Shivam Dube and Arshdeep Singh in consecutive deliveries to leave the match tied.
Sri Lanka, after winning the toss and opting to bat, managed to post 230/8, thanks to a gritty 67 from 21-year-old Dunith Wellalage. Despite losing their top order early, with the team reduced to 101/5, Wellalage's resilient innings helped the Lankans reach a competitive total. Pathum Nissanka also contributed with a solid 56.
India's bowlers were in fine form, with Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh taking two wickets each to trouble the Sri Lankan lineup. However, in the end, it was Asalanka's heroics with the ball that denied India a victory.
The Indian innings saw contributions from key players, but the team faltered at the crucial moment. The tie sets up an exciting remainder of the series, with both teams looking to secure a win in the upcoming matches.
Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz
India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj
The series now moves forward with both teams keen to edge ahead in the second ODI.