Flight Carrying Indian Cricket Team Lands In Delhi To Rousing Welcome

The Indian cricket team, triumphant from their T20 World Cup victory in Barbados, landed in Delhi on Thursday morning. The team was greeted by hundreds of enthusiastic fans at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, who came bearing placards and waving the national flag to celebrate the champions' return.
One of the Indian cricket team fans expressed his excitement, saying, "...We came to T3 because we are very excited. We came to the airport at 3 am." Another supporter shared his admiration for Jasprit Bumrah, stating, "I am a huge fan of Jasprit Bumrah and I am waiting for him. I have been standing here since 5:30 AM. I am a huge fan of the Indian Cricket Team..."
Another fan of the Men’s Indian Cricket Team, showcased his sketches of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He remarked, "I have drawn these two sketches of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. I came here at the airport around 4:30 AM just to have a glimpse of Team India with the trophy. We are all really happy..."
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to X to announce the team's return, posting, "It's home #TeamIndia." Following their arrival in Delhi, the squad is set to depart for Mumbai on Thursday evening.
In Mumbai, the team will participate in an open bus road show and a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium. Rohit Sharma, the World Cup-winning captain, extended a special message to Indian fans, inviting them to the victory parade at Marine Drive and the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. The celebration is set to begin at 5:00 pm, with an open-top bus ride marking the occasion.
India's win over South Africa by seven runs in the final secured their second ICC Men's T20 World Cup title. The victory parade in Mumbai will allow fans to join in the celebration of the Men in Blue's remarkable achievement.