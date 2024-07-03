Indian Cricket Team Returns Triumphantly After T20 World Cup Win: Grand Reception Planned
Upon their victorious return from Barbados after clinching the T20 World Cup, the Indian Cricket Team is set to receive a grand reception in India. Rajeev Shukla, Vice-President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), announced that a special Air India flight was dispatched to bring the team and stranded media personnel back home. They are scheduled to arrive in Delhi at 6 am tomorrow.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has organized a reception at his residence for the team at 11 am. Following this, the team will depart for Mumbai on a special flight. A roadshow has been arranged from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium in their honor. At Wankhede Stadium, a welcome event is planned where the Indian Cricket Team, coaches, and support staff will be felicitated.
The BCCI has announced a cash prize of Rs 125 crore for the team's remarkable achievement in the T20 World Cup. The award ceremony will take place during the welcome event at Wankhede Stadium.
The return of the Indian Cricket Team marks a momentous occasion celebrated across the nation, highlighting their stellar performance and bringing pride to Indian cricket enthusiasts nationwide.