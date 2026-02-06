Flu-ridden Smriti Earns Coach’s Praise as RCB Women Lift 2nd WPL Trophy

A flu-ridden Smriti Mandhana put forth a clichéd ‘captain’s innings’ to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women lift their second Women’s Premier League (WPL) title in a closely-contested final on Thursday. Following the victory, the team’s head coach, Malolan Rangarajan, revealed that Mandhana had been grappling with a severe bout of flu and high fever throughout the day but chose to lead from the front regardless.

Rangarajan praised her courage, discipline and sheer willpower, saying she walked into the match “seriously unwell” yet never let her illness show on the field, as the team chased down a record 204‑run target to defeat Delhi Capitals Women by six wickets with two balls to spare at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

“Smriti played one of her finest innings in a final,” Rangarajan said, lauding her captain’s composure and mastery during the chase. “Her timing, control and aggression made a daunting chase look manageable. She showed what a true leader and competitor she is.”

Mandhana once again proved why she’s among the elite in women’s cricket, smashing a brilliant 87 off 41 balls to anchor the highest successful run chase in WPL final history and one of the most remarkable in women’s T20 cricket.

Her performance was complemented by a sensational innings from Georgia Voll, who scored 79 off 54 balls, forging a massive 165‑run partnership for the second wicket, the highest stand for any wicket in WPL history and a partnership that ultimately swung the title in Bengaluru’s favour.

Delhi Capitals had given RCB a stiff challenge after being put into bat. Backed by Jemimah Rodrigues’ 57 and a late innings surge from Chinelle Henry, DC posted a daunting 203 for 4, the highest total ever in a WPL final.

The chase was far from straightforward. RCB lost an early batter, but Mandhana and Voll class kept the required run rate in check. When RCB slipped from a position of dominance with a quick succession of wickets late in the innings, nerves spiked, but RCB’s lower order held firm. Radha Yadav struck crucial boundaries in the final over to seal the victory, sending the RCB camp into jubilant celebration.

The triumph marks RCB’s second WPL title and reinforces their growing stature in women’s franchise cricket, matching the feat of the Mumbai Indians in the competition’s brief history.

Speaking about Mandhana's commitment, Rangarajan described her as a “batting nerd” constantly studying and working to enhance her craft. That obsessive drive, he believes, played a big part in her standout performance when it mattered most.

Dominance beyond the Numbers

While the chase itself was record-breaking, RCB’s fielding and tactical decisions also played a crucial role in the victory. The team executed sharp stops, direct hits, and aggressive running between the wickets, maintaining pressure on the DC batters throughout the innings. Each bowler contributed key breakthroughs at critical moments, ensuring DC never gained the upper hand despite their high total.

The victory also highlighted RCB’s mental strength and team cohesion. Even when faced with the daunting task of chasing the highest WPL final total, the players remained focused, rotated the strike intelligently, and backed each other throughout. The celebrations after the match reflected not just the joy of winning, but the pride of a team that performed collectively and decisively when it mattered most.

The high-scoring contest delivered edge-of-the-seat drama and showcased the growing excitement in women’s cricket. Fans failed to keep calm, lavishing praises after RCB’s dominant yet classy performance. Every batter and bowler looked good at some stage, making it a full-team effort worthy of celebration.